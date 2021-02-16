Hines VA Hospital Vaccinates 10,000th Veteran

PRESS RELEASE

February 16, 2021

Hines , IL — Hines VA Hospital announced that staff have vaccinated more than 10,000 Veterans.

Hines VA Hospital offered a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans at select Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) over the weekend (Feb. 13-15). Vaccines were offered at the Aurora, Kankakee and LaSalle CBOCs. As a result of this, 24.7 percent of Hines-enrolled Veterans have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Homebound Veterans are also included in these totals.

“We dedicated over 50 hours to vaccinating Veterans this past weekend,” said Lorry Luscri, Hines VA Hospital COVID-19 vaccine coordinator. “Our staff have an unwavering passion for our Veterans’ care and well-being so they were proud to offer the vaccine at our clinics to Veterans who might not normally be able to make it to the main Hines campus.”

COVID-19 vaccines are currently in the initial limited-supply phase, followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine will be available.

Hines began vaccinating Veterans on December 15, 2020 and continues to vaccinate according to this stratification plan:

-- Veterans 65+ years old

-- Dialysis patients

-- Chemotherapy patients

-- Organ transplant Veterans

-- Homeless Veteran Program participants

-- Inpatient Spinal Cord Center

-- Community Living Center

-- Residential Care Facility (RCF)

-- Hines employees

If Veterans are in one of the categories above and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (first and second dose), they should call to schedule an appointment. The main facility is open 7 days per week for appointments. Veterans may call their provider, 708-202-2707, or 708-202-7000 for scheduling.

Veterans need to be enrolled in health care at Hines or one of its six CBOCs to be eligible for the vaccine. For enrollment information, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.

Veterans may learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/ and https://www.facebook.com/HinesVAHospital.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 56,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.