Hines VA receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

HINES, IL - Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital received funding for nonrecurring maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for Hines VA Hospital in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Donation Renovations to Building 217

Donation Renovations to Building 217 - Phase 2

EHRM Installation of DDPO2

EHRM Project Support Services

EHRM Training and Admin Space Support - Phase 2

Hines Campus Sinkholes Repairs

Recapitalization of Infrastructure

Replace Chilled Water-Cooling Coils on Hines Campus

“This funding will enable Hines VA Hospital to continue modernizing and improving its facilities, ensuring they remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans throughout the greater Chicago area,” said Matthew Kelly, the hospital’s Associate Director of Operations.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026. Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country. Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024. Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024.

Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 50,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.