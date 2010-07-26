Hines Womens Veteran Center Offers Assistance with Health and Stress Management Issues

PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2010

Print

Hines , IL — Everyone has stress in their lives.

How you deal with stress is important. Stress can negatively affect your mental and physical health.

Women who are under stress may experience physical symptoms, such as headaches, upset stomach, or back pain. Other signs of stress may include eating too little or too much, feeling a loss of control, forgetfulness, lack of energy, poor self-esteem, a short temper, or trouble sleeping.



There are many healthy ways to tackle stress. Getting organized, sleeping enough, exercising, and eating well can all help alleviate stress. Sometimes stress can be overwhelming and it is necessary to talk with a professional. Each VA facility has a Women Veterans Program Manager who can help women Veterans access VA services and programs to help deal with stress and its health impacts.



Women are now the fastest-growing subgroup of U.S. Veterans. The number of women Veterans is expected to increase dramatically in the next 10 years, and VA health care services are in high demand by the women Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Department of Veterans Affairs understands the health care needs of women Veterans and is committed to meeting these needs. Women Veterans served and they deserve the best quality care.



Hines VA Hospital opened a brand new Women’s Health Center in June of 2010. The Staff in our new Center, which is located on the 12th floor of the hospital in a newly renovated, modern space, is dedicated to assisting women veterans in managing their health, including their stress. Come see what the VA has to offer our women veterans. Call 708-202-4486 today for more information about what the VA has to offer.