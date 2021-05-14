Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Hosts Mobile Food Pantry

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2021

Print

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital’s Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host a mobile food pantry for low-income area residents on May 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the Joliet CBOC parking lot and is open to all community members in need, regardless of military service. Participants will receive basic food staples, including dry goods, meat, dairy and fresh produce.



“Nearly a quarter of all households nationwide have experienced food insecurity this past year,” said Elizabeth Thrun, Elizabeth Thrun, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Hines VA and the event's coordinator. “As members of the Joliet community, we want to help our neighbors in their times of need.”

The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and is sponsored by NuMark Credit Union.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Participants are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.

Hines VA’s Joliet CBOC is located at 1201 Eagle Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.