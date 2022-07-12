Joliet VA Clinic to host mobile food pantry on July 19

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2022

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital's Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host a mobile food pantry on July 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the Joliet CBOC parking lot and is open to all community members in need. No proof of military service, residency or income is required.

Participants will receive basic food staples, including dry goods, meat, dairy and fresh produce. Will County representatives will also be available to register qualifying individuals for SNAP food assistance.

"Will County residents seeking food bank assistance grew 23% since July 2021. The need is here, and Joliet's VA Clinic is here to help our neighbors," said Elizabeth Thrun, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Hines VA and event coordinator.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A volunteer will load pre-packed items into each vehicle as directed by the driver. Donations will also be offered to those without access to a vehicle.

Hines VA's Joliet CBOC is located at 1201 Eagle Street, Joliet, Illinois, 60432.

The Joliet CBOC provided food to more than 300 individuals during a similar event on June 29, 2022. The clinic is planning additional mobile food pantries throughout the year.

The mobile food pantry is in partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides Will County residents approximately 43,000 meals each month. Visit www.solvehungertoday.org to find additional area food pantries.

Veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity are encouraged to contact Hines VA's Homeless Program at 708-202-4961.