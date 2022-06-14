Mobile Food Pantry Offering Free Food to Joliet-area Residents, June 28 and July 19 at Joliet VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

June 14, 2022

Print

Hines , IL — Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital's Joliet Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will host two mobile food pantries for low-income Joliet-area residents on June 28 and July 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The events will be held in the Joliet CBOC parking lot and are open to all community members in need. No proof of military service, residency or income are required.

Participants will receive basic food staples, including dry goods, meat, dairy and fresh produce.

“Hines is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, who provides approximately 43,000 Will County residents meals each month. This is a 23% increase since July 2021," said Elizabeth Thrun, Licensed Clinical Social Worker for Hines VA and event coordinator. "Hines VA is a member of this community, and we want to help all of our neighbors in their times of need."

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. A volunteer will load pre-packed food staples into each vehicle as directed by the driver. Donations will also be offered to those without access to a vehicle.

Hines VA's Joliet CBOC is located at 1201 Eagle Street, Joliet, Ill. 60432.



Area residents can visit www.solvehungertoday.org to find additional food pantries in their areas.



Veterans experiencing food, housing or employment insecurity are encouraged to contact Hines VA's Homeless Program at 708-202-4961.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.