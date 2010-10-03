Navy Petty Officers Visit Hines

PRESS RELEASE

October 3, 2010

Hines , IL — There was a sea of brown uniforms at Hines in early September when more than 100 Chief Petty Officers from the Great Lakes Naval Training Center visited the hospital for an afternoon.

The sailors gathered in the Hospital auditorium for a welcome by Peter Dancy, the hospital’s Associate Director, and then broke into small groups to go around the hospital to meet patients.

Mike McCrary, Chief of Hines Maintenance and Operations and a proud Navy veteran himself, was one of a group of employees who volunteered to escort the Chiefs around the campus to patient care areas. “It was interesting meeting the chiefs from the various backgrounds and escorting them around to meet and greet patients,” he said. “I think exposing these future veterans to our hospital and our patients was a great experience for them as well.”

Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Miller, who visited was among the group to visit patients in the Hines Community Living Center, agreed. “It was a lot of fun meeting the older veterans and hearing their stories,” he said. “I met a World War II veteran during the visit. What a hero! I also got to hear one of the patient’s play his trumpet. It was great."

Dr. Jack Bulmash, Acting Hines Chief of Staff, took a group of Petty Officers on a tour of the AMVETS Reactivation Center down in the Extended Care Center. Other Hines employees took groups to the Spinal Cord Injury Center, the Blind Center and the hospital’s Residential Care Facility. Chicago ABC Channel 7 was on hand to film the visit.

Hines patient Clyde Curtain was overcome by emotion when meeting a group of the Chief Petty Officers. “The visit brought tears to my eyes,” said Mr. Curtain. “These young folks came all the way out here to thank us for our service when we should be thanking them,“ he added.

“I was so impressed with the kindness and respect that these men and woman in uniform showed to our Veterans,” said Sharon Helman, Hospital Director. “They really brightened the day for our patients and our staff and we look forward to hosting them again in the future.”