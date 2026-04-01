News Releases
For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov
November 14, 2011
Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, in the Chicago suburbs, has been selected as a site for 120 permanent Veteran housing units.
October 27, 2011
Hines surgeons are not only using their minds, skills, and talent in the operating room; they will soon be accompanied by four extra arms and 3D vision. Hines VA Hospital will soon be proud to offer our Veteran patients the latest in operating room technology: the Da Vinci robot.
August 24, 2011
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced plans today to expand services to Will County Veterans by opening a new 60,000 square foot Veterans Outpatient Clinic in Joliet.
August 12, 2011
Fifteen Hines physicians were nationally recognized this week as top in their specialty by being named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2011 List of Top Doctors.
June 29, 2011
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it will be expanding services to Veterans in the southwest suburbs of Chicago by opening a new, larger and more modern outpatient clinic in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
March 9, 2011
Veterans coming to Hines VA Hospital for Dental treatment will now receive their care in a spacious, modern new Clinic on the 12th floor of the main hospital building. The hospital opened a new Dental Clinic earlier this month after completely renovating half of a floor in the main bed tower.
January 24, 2011
Hines is pleased to announce plans to relocate and expand our Oak Lawn Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in order to provide additional services to more military veterans in that area.
January 19, 2011
Veterans coming to Hines for Prosthetics and Orthotics services are now receiving our top quality care in a modern, spacious and newly-renovated Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab.
October 19, 2010
The VA is advertising its Suicide Prevention Hotline through Jan. 9, 2011. Chicago is one of 11 cities around the country that features these advertisements.
October 6, 2010
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric K. Shinseki has announced a $22.9 million construction contract to develop another section of Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. for local Veterans.