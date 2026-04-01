News Releases
For media-related inquiries, please email: HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov
October 3, 2010
There was a sea of brown uniforms at Hines in early September when more than 100 Chief Petty Officers from the Great Lakes Naval Training Center visited the hospital for an afternoon.
July 26, 2010
Everyone has stress in their lives.
July 19, 2010
Tony Spillie, Hines Social Work Executive, was recently honored with the 2010 Under Secretary for Health Award for Excellence in Social Work Leadership.
July 16, 2010
President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”
June 10, 2010
Women Veterans represent a rapidly growing population in VA, and Hines is here to serve.
May 29, 2010
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital officially opened of the Hines VA Fisher House.