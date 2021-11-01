News Releases
Hines Social Worker Receives Top AwardJuly 19, 2010
Tony Spillie, Hines Social Work Executive, was recently honored with the 2010 Under Secretary for Health Award for Excellence in Social Work Leadership.
President Barack Obama visited the Edward Hines Jr. VA HospitalJuly 16, 2010
President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”
Women Veterans coming to the Hines VA HospitalJune 10, 2010
Women Veterans represent a rapidly growing population in VA, and Hines is here to serve.
The Official Opening of The Hines VA Fisher HouseMay 29, 2010
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital officially opened of the Hines VA Fisher House.