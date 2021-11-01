News Releases

 Skip to Content

Hines Social Worker Receives Top Award

July 19, 2010

Tony Spillie, Hines Social Work Executive, was recently honored with the 2010 Under Secretary for Health Award for Excellence in Social Work Leadership.

President Barack Obama visited the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital

July 16, 2010

President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”

Women Veterans coming to the Hines VA Hospital

June 10, 2010

Women Veterans represent a rapidly growing population in VA, and Hines is here to serve.

The Official Opening of The Hines VA Fisher House

May 29, 2010

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital officially opened of the Hines VA Fisher House.

