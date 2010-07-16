President Barack Obama visited the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital
PRESS RELEASE
July 16, 2010
Hines , IL — President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”
President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Public Affairs Office
708-202-5627