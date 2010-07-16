 Skip to Content

President Barack Obama visited the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital

PRESS RELEASE

July 16, 2010

Hines , IL — President Obama thanked the Veterans and their families staying in the house for the sacrifices they made in their service to our nation. The President also thanked Hines VA Hospital staff for the “amazing work they do in caring for our country’s heroes.”

Media contacts

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital Public Affairs Office

708-202-5627

HinesPublicAffairs@va.gov

