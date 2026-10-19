VA awards $1.2 million in grants for adaptive sports programs in Illinois

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

HINES, IL - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $1,226,721 in grants to six community-based organizations in Illinois that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Adaptive sports create more opportunities for disabled Veterans to stay active, build confidence, regain independence, and connect with others through recreational activities and competition,” said Chris Cauley, Interim Executive Director. “These grants help expand access to adaptive sports programs that have a meaningful impact on Veterans throughout the Chicago area and Illinois.”

Since establishing the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 50,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.