VA awards over $2 million to organizations working to strengthen community-based suicide prevention efforts Illinois

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2026

HINES, IL - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded $2,078,053 in grants to six community organizations that provide suicide prevention services to Veterans in Illinois.

This funding is part of $112 million in grants awarded to 191 organizations nationwide to support suicide prevention efforts.

The funds are made available through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) and will become available at the start of fiscal year 2027. Grants are accessible to nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, federally recognized tribes and other community-based organizations that have demonstrated a capacity to serve Veterans.

Suicide prevention is VA’s top clinical priority, and all VA healthcare facilities provide Veterans same-day emergency mental health care access if they need it. Reaching Veterans in need of help, however, can be a challenge. For instance, 61% of Veterans who died by suicide in 2023 — the most recent year for which data is available – were not receiving VA healthcare in the last year of their life. Fox grants can help bridge this gap by directing funding to community-based organizations.

“Local community groups are essential to strengthening the network of support available to Veterans in Illinois,” said Christopher Jahr, Associate Director of Patient Care Services at Hines VA. “These grants deliver critical assistance to Veterans and help ensure they can receive the care and resources they deserve right here in our community.”

View the complete list of grant awardees.

For details about eligibility, priorities and application requirements for SSG Fox SPGP, visit SSG Fox SPGP website.

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to Veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million Veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 50,000 Veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.