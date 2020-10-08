VA Caregiver Support Program expands eligibility to Veterans of all eras

PRESS RELEASE

October 8, 2020

Hines , IL — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.

Expansion rolls out in two phases beginning with eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975, and phase two, beginning October 1, 2022, which will include eligible Veterans who served between May 7, 1975, and September 11, 2001.

PCAFC, which prior to this expansion was only available for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty, provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.

Veterans with a 70 percent service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and need caregiver support should contact the Hines VA Hospital Caregivers Support Coordinator at 708-202-8131 or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/ for more information.



