VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Hines VA Hospital

March 30, 2022

Hines , IL — Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough toured Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital on March 30, 2022.

Sec. McDonough began his visit by meeting with Hines VA leadership and recognizing outstanding staff contributions to the facility.

He then toured Hines VA's new Kidney Transplant Program, which completed its 50th transplant on March 15. Later, he visited Patient-Aligned Care Teams (PACT).

"We saw many of the attributes that has made Hines one of the top-performing facilities across the VA system," said Sec. McDonough. "We saw very high-performing outpatient care where Veterans are getting timely access to world-class care and prompt referral to specialized care when they need it. We saw amazing, specialized care in the innovative, new Renal [Kidney] Transplant System, which has performed 51 kidney transplants since November 2020… None of this is possible without the dedicated, capable VA workforce."

Throughout his visit, Sec. McDonough met with Veteran patients to learn about their VA experiences, hear their opinions for ways to better VA care, and to thank them for their service.

"It's been a great morning to see the VA in action," Sec. McDonough said. "I urge our Veterans here in the Chicagoland area if you have not contacted us to get enrolled in care, or you have not contacted us to file claims... I hope you will reach out promptly, so we can serve you as well as you served us."

The Secretary concluded his time at the Hines VA by meeting with Chicago-area media outlets. Later in the day, Sec. McDonough spoke with student Veterans during a Loyola University Chicago's Student Veteran Roundtable.

"It was an honor having Sec. McDonough visit Hines VA," said James Doelling, Hospital Director. "Sec. McDonough continues to prove himself as a dedicated and compassionate force for the betterment of our nation's Veterans and VA's workforce. Come back any time, Mr. Secretary."

About Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus, offers primary, extended and specialty care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. We are the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 44,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

