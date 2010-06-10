Women Veterans coming to the Hines VA Hospital

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2010

Hines , IL — Women Veterans represent a rapidly growing population in VA, and Hines is here to serve.

The new Women’s Clinic includes:

Enhanced patient privacy accommodations.

Spacious waiting area.

Wheelchair accessibility throughout clinic.

Adjoining restrooms for each patient exam room.

More patient exam rooms.

Patient education stations (including conference room for groups).

Lactation room and changing tables for mothers.

Children’s corner.

Currently, women make up 15% of the Armed Forces and women veterans currently comprise 1 of every 16 VA enrollees. This is projected to increase to 1 in 7 enrollees in the future. In Fiscal Year 2009, Hines treated approximately 2,500 women veterans. Many of the women veterans treated at Hines are veterans getting off active duty after serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Enduring Freedom in Iraq or Afghanistan.

"We are committed to providing our Veterans with exemplary care that is both comprehensive and convenient,” said Dr. Sudha Bhoopalam, Medical Director of the Women’s Health Center. “Our staff consists of an interdisciplinary team dedicated to addressing women-specific health care needs.”

The expanded Women’s Health Center will provide a range of co-located services including Comprehensive Primary Care, Urogynecology, Gynecology services including major and minor surgeries provided onsite, colposcopy, LEEP procedures, a full range of reproductive health options (such as IUDs, birth control pills, Nuva Ring, etc), Mental Health services, Nutrition services, Social Work services and new Pharm-D services.