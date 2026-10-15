Chicagoland Transfer Center
Facilitating transfers In and Out of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VAMC. Chicagoland Transfer Center Coordinators are available to help with your acute hospital, psychiatric, or rehab transfer needs.
Inbound Transfers
Transfers from Hospital to Hospital for continuity of care or higher level of care needs may be available to the local VA.
Chicagoland Transfer Center Coordinators can help with your acute hospital, psychiatric, or rehab transfer needs to Hines VA Hospital or Jesse Brown (Chicago) VA Medical Center.
Transfer request checklist
If requesting a transfer to Edward Hines VA Hospital or JBVA please provide information below:
Once Veteran is accepted
Please complete the following: Upon transfer of the Veteran to the accepting VA facility, please send Veteran with:
1) VA Interfacility Transfer forms
These forms should be sent with the following:
2) Copy of patient's chart
3) CD of imaging
4) *IF TRANSFERRING FOR PSYCH - send with patient the Original Certificate and Petition with chart and CD upon patient transfer
NOTE: You will be provided with
1) Name of accepting Attending Physician
2) VA hospital Unit/Room number where Veteran will be transferred to
3) Phone number for RN to RN report
4) ETA for pick-up if/when transportation will be set up by the receiving VA facility
If Veteran is denied
NOTE: Appropriate Point of Contact (POC) information can be provided by the transfer coordinators, however VA transfer coordinators are unable to provide discharge planning. A referral to the Veteran's appropriate social worker, PACT Nurse, or PCP for these needs can be provided if one is available.
Refusal to Transfer
If Veteran is refusing transfer to the local VA for continued care needs, fill out the form: VA Form 10-8001
Veteran should be made aware:
• Informed Consent: The Veteran acknowledges that VA has made efforts to arrange transfer and has been advised of the risks and benefits.
• Financial Responsibility: The Veteran agrees to continue treatment at the current non VA facility at their own expense and to forgo VA benefits for that episode of care (38 U.S.C. 1703, 1725, or 1728).
• Charges: The Veteran understands they may be responsible for any charges incurred from the date of refusal until discharge.
• Witnessing: If the Veteran cannot sign, a spouse, significant other, or legal surrogate (POA) must sign on their behalf.
• Voluntary: Providing the form is voluntary; failure to complete it does not affect other VA benefits.
Please fax back completed form to the appropriate VA Community Care Department:
Hines VA Hospital Community Care Fax:
Jesse Brown VAMC Community Care Fax: Alpha split for last names:
A-E:
F-L:
M-E:
S-Z:
Outbound Transfers
Transfers from a VA Hospital to another acute Hospital for continuity of care or higher level of care needs is possible.
Providing assistance for transfers OUT of Hines VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
Transfers Out Process:
Physician Team:
- MD to determine the Veteran's appropriateness for transfer.
- Contact the Chicagoland Transfer Center regarding the transfer request.
- Provide recommendations for the desired hospital for transfer
- If contact with a known physician at the desired hospital has already been made for attending the attending report, please endorse this to the CTC Coordinator.
- Endorse to Transfer Coordinator: Veteran information, diagnosis, need unable to be provided at VA hospital, isolation need, telemetry need, medications needed in transport, O2 needs.
- Place “Community Care -Inpatient Consult” for authorization of Community Care – *do not complete if transferring to another VA facility.
Note: Authorization may be required prior to transfer. The local VA OCC department will provide this and authorize the appropriate Community facility to provide care. *If transferring to another VA – this is not needed.
- Additionally, not all transfers may be eligible for VA authorization (elective transfers, humanitarian transfers, Non-Veteran Employee transfers, etc). Please reach out to CTC coordinators for direction if you have questions regarding this.
- Fill out Inter-facility Transfer Form 10-2649A (including CPRS notes)
- Enter Beneficiary Travel Consult.
NOTE: Ensure that the appropriate special mode is selected (BLS, ALS, Critical Care Transport)
CTC Transfer Coordinators will:
- Assist in contacting local hospitals for transfer if none has already been determined for acceptance
- Communicate with Receiving Hospital to :
- Obtain the Accepting Attending's name/phone number for MD P2P
- Obtain information for the receiving unit and room number
- Obtain Phone Number for RN to RN report
- Provide ETA for Ambulance pick-up
- Communicate with the VA Registered Nurse (floor RN) regarding the outgoing transfer.
- Provide the number to the patient’s RN for report.
- Endorse to MSA/PCC/RN that the hard copy of the chart and Radiology CD of imaging have been produced for transfer.
- Endorse ETA for pick-up to the appropriate parties at the sending VA
OFF TOURS: The VA Facility NODs/AODs will assist with transfer cases by setting up transportation.
Local Ambulance
Transfer Coordinators will set up transportation through the local facility Beneficiary Travel Department during normal business hours and through the AOD via off tour hours. A physician MUST place a Beneficiary Travel Note (Consult) for payment of these transfers as only a LIP can determine medical necessity for the needed special mode transport.
NOTE: As of 2/8/23, Hines' current ambulance provider for the facility is Freedom/Elite and must be contacted first. Freedom/Elite must be contacted prior to other ambulance companies. If they are unable to meet our needs (typically due to time limitations) other ambulance providers can and should be contacted. Typical response time for an urgent / emergent request is ~30 minutes.
Contact Information
Contact Information
CTC Hours
Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
No weekends or Federal Holidays
Contact Us
Phone:
Fax:
Email: VHAChicagolandTransferCenter@VA.gov
Off Tour Hours (M-F 4 p.m. - 7 a.m., Weekends, and Holidays)
Please contact each facility via the Administrative Office on Duty(AOD)
Hines VA AOD:
Jesse Brown VA AOD:
Chicagoland VA Hospitals for Higher Level of Care
Chicagoland NON-VA Hospitals for Higher Level of Care
Discharge Planning?
Contact the appropriate PACT team Nurse Care Manager or Social Worker
If a transfer is not being requested or assistance in discharge planning is needed, please outreach Veteran's Primary Care Team Nurse or Social Worker. They can help assist in obtaining orders for needs such as:
- Home Oxygen
- Home Health Care (skilled or non-skilled)
- Post discharge medication
If a transfer to the VA for rehab or if an acute medical transfer is not appropriate, CTC will attempt to get you in contact with the appropriate VA staff to further assist you.