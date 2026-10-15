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Chicagoland Transfer Center

Facilitating transfers In and Out of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VAMC. Chicagoland Transfer Center Coordinators are available to help with your acute hospital, psychiatric, or rehab transfer needs.

Inbound Transfers

Transfers from Hospital to Hospital for continuity of care or higher level of care needs may be available to the local VA.

Chicagoland Transfer Center Coordinators can help with your acute hospital, psychiatric, or rehab transfer needs to Hines VA Hospital or Jesse Brown (Chicago) VA Medical Center.

Transfer request checklist

If requesting a transfer to Edward Hines VA Hospital or JBVA please provide information below:

Checklist for:Hines and JBVAChecklist Required:Notes/Additional Checklists:Medical transfer (Floor, Telemetry, Stepdown, ICU)Please include in your Referral Packet for transfer: * H&P * MD progress note * Medication list – (MUST be in the form of a medication administration record (MAR) with a 72hr lookback period) * ANY consult team initial & latest progress notes * Most recent labs & VS (trend last 72hrs) * Radiology/Imaging reports * Procedure reports * EKGCTC Required Clinical DocumentsNoneRehabIf this is a Rehab referral, include additional Clinical for Rehab: * All of the Medical transfer clinical PLUS: * PT/OT/KT/SLP Progress notesCTC Required Clinical Documents, CTC Rehab ChecklistPlease allow 1 business day (24hr) turn around for this review SCI Transfers: Monday - Thursday; exception on case by case basis for Friday transfers Rehab transfers MUST arrive to the VA by 12n on day of transfer - anticipate an early pick-up accordinglyPsychIf this is a PSYCH referral, include additional Clinical for Psych: * All of the Medical transfer clinical PLUS: * Petition and Certification * Psychiatric evaluation documentation * Medical clearance documentation (see link) * May need to include therapy notes to evaluate ADLs/iADLsCTC Required Clinical Documents, Mental Health ChecklistJBVA Voluntary Form Illinois Inpatient Certification IL Petition for Involuntary/Judicial Admission Form NOTES: Psych referrals from the ED will need Psychiatric review and acceptance in addition to a medical review and clearance by a VA ED attending Psych referrals for a patient from an acute in-patient unit (Medical or Psych) will be referred for direct admission to an acute VA psychiatric unit
Once Veteran is accepted

Please complete the following: Upon transfer of the Veteran to the accepting VA facility, please send Veteran with:

1) VA Interfacility Transfer forms

These forms should be sent with the following:

2) Copy of patient's chart

3) CD of imaging

4) *IF TRANSFERRING FOR PSYCH - send with patient the Original Certificate and Petition with chart and CD upon patient transfer

 

NOTE: You will be provided with

1) Name of accepting Attending Physician

2) VA hospital Unit/Room number where Veteran will be transferred to

3) Phone number for RN to RN report

4) ETA for pick-up if/when transportation will be set up by the receiving VA facility

If Veteran is denied

NOTE: Appropriate Point of Contact (POC) information can be provided by the transfer coordinators, however VA transfer coordinators are unable to provide discharge planning. A referral to the Veteran's appropriate social worker, PACT Nurse, or PCP for these needs can be provided if one is available.

MedicalVeteran has been reviewed and evaluated to either not be stable or appropriate for an acute medical transfer. It may have been deteremined that the local VA may not be able to provide a needed procedure or have beds available. If care is unable to be provided at the local VA and Veteran is in your hospital after being admitted from your emergency department, please ensure that the VA 72 hour notification line has been notified: 1-844-724-7842 within 72 hours of presenting to the ED. The VA ID Notification number will follow Veteran until stable to return to the VA or discharged from your acute in-patient hospital. Attempts to transfer to the VA should continue until Veteran is stable for discharge or until patient provides refusal for transfer. Additional requests for transfer after initial denial may be attempted (example: referral for rehab or post-acute care services).Acute RehabVeteran who is not appropriate for Acute Rehab at time of review may either be recommended for continued stabilization, lateral transfer, or refer to Subacute Rehab.Sub Acute RehabA Veteran who is not accepted for a transfer to a VA Subacute rehab may be because they are needing continued acute medical stabilization or because there is limited bed availability at the VA. NOTE: Jesse Brown VA does not take referrals for SAR for Veterans from outside facilities. If not accepted for transfer for SAR, Veterans who meet service connected rating criteria may be eligible for a VA contracted nursing home (CNH) facility for SAR/SNF needs. You will be referred to the appropriate VA Social Worker to further assist you in this case. If a Veteran does not have VA benefits for a VA CNH, please utilize Veteran's alternate insurance/coverage, understanding that if Veteran does not have benefits for LTC or placement that a safe discharge plan will need to be provided by the hospital where they are currently receiving care.Acute PsychVeteran's who are not accepted psychiatrically may either need further medical stabilization, may not meet the VA Acute in-patient psychiatric criteria (see above VA Psychiatric Medical Clearance Form) or beds are not available for transfer. Please continue to stabilize and treat the Veteran until transfer is appropriate or until ready for discharge. Appropriate Point of Contact (POC) information can be provided by the transfer coordinators, however transfer coordinators are unable to provide discharge planning assistance. You will be referred to the appropriate social worker, PACT Nurse, or PCP for these needs.LTACHFor LTACH needs, please provide a referral packet to determine if Veteran may benefit from a transfer to the local VA. If truly not appropriate for a transfer for continued short stay acute hospitalization and LTACH would be recommended by VA physicians, then pending meeting criteria, Veteran may be eligible for a Community Care contract for this need. Each case will be evaluated accordingly.
Refusal to Transfer

If Veteran is refusing transfer to the local VA for continued care needs, fill out the form: VA Form 10-8001

Veteran should be made aware:

     •       Informed Consent: The Veteran acknowledges that VA has made efforts to arrange transfer and has been advised of the risks and benefits.

     •       Financial Responsibility: The Veteran agrees to continue treatment at the current non VA facility at their own expense and to forgo VA benefits for that episode of care (38 U.S.C. 1703, 1725, or 1728).

     •       Charges: The Veteran understands they may be responsible for any charges incurred from the date of refusal until discharge.

     •       Witnessing: If the Veteran cannot sign, a spouse, significant other, or legal surrogate (POA) must sign on their behalf.

     •       Voluntary: Providing the form is voluntary; failure to complete it does not affect other VA benefits.

Please fax back completed form to the appropriate VA Community Care Department:

Hines VA Hospital Community Care Fax:

Jesse Brown VAMC Community Care Fax: Alpha split for last names:

     A-E:

     F-L:

     M-E:

     S-Z:

Outbound Transfers

Transfers from a VA Hospital to another acute Hospital for continuity of care or higher level of care needs is possible.

Providing assistance for transfers OUT of Hines VA Hospital and Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.

Transfers Out Process:

Physician Team:

  1. MD to determine the Veteran's appropriateness for transfer.
  2. Contact the Chicagoland Transfer Center regarding the transfer request.
    1. Provide recommendations for the desired hospital for transfer
    2. If contact with a known physician at the desired hospital has already been made for attending the attending report, please endorse this to the CTC Coordinator.
    3. Endorse to Transfer Coordinator: Veteran information, diagnosis, need unable to be provided at VA hospital, isolation need, telemetry need, medications needed in transport, O2 needs.
  3. Place “Community Care -Inpatient Consult” for authorization of Community Care – *do not complete if transferring to another VA facility. 
    Note: Authorization may be required prior to transfer. The local VA OCC department will provide this and authorize the appropriate Community facility to provide care. *If transferring to another VA – this is not needed.
  4. Additionally, not all transfers may be eligible for VA authorization (elective transfers, humanitarian transfers, Non-Veteran Employee transfers, etc). Please reach out to CTC coordinators for direction if you have questions regarding this.
  5. Fill out Inter-facility Transfer Form 10-2649A (including CPRS notes)
  6. Enter Beneficiary Travel Consult.
    NOTE: Ensure that the appropriate special mode is selected (BLS, ALS, Critical Care Transport)

 

CTC Transfer Coordinators will:

  1. Assist in contacting local hospitals for transfer if none has already been determined for acceptance
  2. Communicate with Receiving Hospital to :
    1. Obtain the Accepting Attending's name/phone number for MD P2P
    2. Obtain information for the receiving unit and room number
    3. Obtain Phone Number for RN to RN report
    4. Provide ETA for Ambulance pick-up
  3. Communicate with the VA Registered Nurse (floor RN) regarding the outgoing transfer.
    1. Provide the number to the patient’s RN for report.
    2. Endorse to MSA/PCC/RN that the hard copy of the chart and Radiology CD of imaging have been produced for transfer.
    3. Endorse ETA for pick-up to the appropriate parties at the sending VA

 

OFF TOURS: The VA Facility NODs/AODs will assist with transfer cases by setting up transportation.

Local Ambulance

Transfer Coordinators will set up transportation through the local facility Beneficiary Travel Department during normal business hours and through the AOD via off tour hours. A physician MUST place a Beneficiary Travel Note (Consult) for payment of these transfers as only a LIP can determine medical necessity for the needed special mode transport.

NOTE: As of 2/8/23, Hines' current ambulance provider for the facility is Freedom/Elite and must be contacted first. Freedom/Elite must be contacted prior to other ambulance companies. If they are unable to meet our needs (typically due to time limitations) other ambulance providers can and should be contacted. Typical response time for an urgent / emergent request is ~30 minutes.

Freedom EMS (BLS only)815-926-2022Elite Ambulance (ALS &CCT)708-478-8880Med Ex Ambulance888-796-3339ACT Ambulance708-387-0817Kurtz Ambulance815-722-1900Vandenberg/ATI/Trace Ambulance800-558-6050Superior Ambulance630-832-2000

Contact Information

Contact Information

CTC Hours

Monday through Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

No weekends or Federal Holidays

Contact Us

Phone:

Fax:

Email: VHAChicagolandTransferCenter@VA.gov

 

Off Tour Hours (M-F 4 p.m. - 7 a.m., Weekends, and Holidays)

Please contact each facility via the Administrative Office on Duty(AOD)

Hines VA AOD:

Jesse Brown VA AOD:

Chicagoland VA Hospitals for Higher Level of Care

HospitalMain NumberTransfer CenterAODs/Additional notes:Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital708-202-8387312-569-7066AOD: x22528, x27703, x27705 NOD: x25046, Pgr: 708-988-3232Jesse Brown VA Medical Center312-569-8387312-569-7066AOD:x56177Milwaukee VA Medical Center414-384-2000x41919 Pgr: 414-222-6709x42038, x44600, Pgr: 4##4458Madison VA Medical Center608-256-1901x17081x12130, 608-308-3521Danville VA217-554-3000217-554-5007x44560Lovell VA - FHCC847-688-1900224-558-1351224-610-4226

Chicagoland NON-VA Hospitals for Higher Level of Care

HospitalMain NumberTransfer CenterAdditional #s/Notes:Loyola708-216-9000708-216-5862UIC Medical Center866-600-2273855-455-4725University of Chicago Medical Center773-702-1000773-834-4782Rush University Medical Center312-942-5000312-563-2547Northwestern Memorial Hospital312-926-2000312-926-3321Pgr: 312-695-9771Cook County - John Stroger Hospital312-864-6000Pgr: 312-390-3122Alt number: 312-864-6713Advocate AuroraVaries: Christ - 708-864-8000 Lutheran General: 847-723-2210 Good Sam: 630-275-5900630-491-7440"Patient Command Center"Edward-Elmhurst (Endeavor Health)Varies: Edward Hospital: 630-527-3000 Elmhurst: 331-221-1000630-646-8805

Discharge Planning?

Contact the appropriate PACT team Nurse Care Manager or Social Worker

If a transfer is not being requested or assistance in discharge planning is needed, please outreach Veteran's Primary Care Team Nurse or Social Worker. They can help assist in obtaining orders for needs such as:

 

- Home Oxygen

- Home Health Care (skilled or non-skilled)

- Post discharge medication

 

If a transfer to the VA for rehab or if an acute medical transfer is not appropriate, CTC will attempt to get you in contact with the appropriate VA staff to further assist you.

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