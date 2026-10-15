Chicagoland Transfer Center

NOTE: Appropriate Point of Contact (POC) information can be provided by the transfer coordinators, however VA transfer coordinators are unable to provide discharge planning. A referral to the Veteran's appropriate social worker, PACT Nurse, or PCP for these needs can be provided if one is available.

Medical Veteran has been reviewed and evaluated to either not be stable or appropriate for an acute medical transfer. It may have been deteremined that the local VA may not be able to provide a needed procedure or have beds available. If care is unable to be provided at the local VA and Veteran is in your hospital after being admitted from your emergency department, please ensure that the VA 72 hour notification line has been notified: 1-844-724-7842 within 72 hours of presenting to the ED. The VA ID Notification number will follow Veteran until stable to return to the VA or discharged from your acute in-patient hospital. Attempts to transfer to the VA should continue until Veteran is stable for discharge or until patient provides refusal for transfer. Additional requests for transfer after initial denial may be attempted (example: referral for rehab or post-acute care services).

Acute Rehab Veteran who is not appropriate for Acute Rehab at time of review may either be recommended for continued stabilization, lateral transfer, or refer to Subacute Rehab.

Sub Acute Rehab A Veteran who is not accepted for a transfer to a VA Subacute rehab may be because they are needing continued acute medical stabilization or because there is limited bed availability at the VA. NOTE: Jesse Brown VA does not take referrals for SAR for Veterans from outside facilities. If not accepted for transfer for SAR, Veterans who meet service connected rating criteria may be eligible for a VA contracted nursing home (CNH) facility for SAR/SNF needs. You will be referred to the appropriate VA Social Worker to further assist you in this case. If a Veteran does not have VA benefits for a VA CNH, please utilize Veteran's alternate insurance/coverage, understanding that if Veteran does not have benefits for LTC or placement that a safe discharge plan will need to be provided by the hospital where they are currently receiving care.

Acute Psych Veteran's who are not accepted psychiatrically may either need further medical stabilization, may not meet the VA Acute in-patient psychiatric criteria (see above VA Psychiatric Medical Clearance Form) or beds are not available for transfer. Please continue to stabilize and treat the Veteran until transfer is appropriate or until ready for discharge. Appropriate Point of Contact (POC) information can be provided by the transfer coordinators, however transfer coordinators are unable to provide discharge planning assistance. You will be referred to the appropriate social worker, PACT Nurse, or PCP for these needs.