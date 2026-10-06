Prior to this he was the Deputy Chief of Staff at Hines since October 2024. He previously served as Associate Chief of Staff for Community Care at VA Portland Health Care System from August 2020 to October 2024 and has been a VHA physician since 2013. From 2016-2020, Dr Obley was also a clinical epidemiologist at the Oregon Health & Science Center for Evidence-based Policy where he applied clinical and health services research to policy development. His research interests are in clinical epidemiology, high value care, systematic reviews, and clinical guideline development. He currently serves on the American College of Physicians Clinical Guidelines Committee and its Population Health and Medical Science Committee. Dr. Obley is a practicing academic hospitalist and is currently Affiliate Associate Professor of Medicine at the Loyola Stritch School of Medicine. He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his residency and chief residency in Internal Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University. He is also a graduate of VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program.