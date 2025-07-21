Amanda Westlund

Ms. Westlund joined the Hines VA in September 2022 as the Chief of Patient Administration Service, overseeing Medical Administration Services, Member Services and HIMS. Prior to joining Hines, she served in several capacities including Health Systems Specialist to the Medical Center Director, Business Manager for the Department of Internal Medicine, and Acting Group Practice Manager at the St. Louis VA HCS. Ms. Westlund is a graduate of the GHATP program, and HCLDP, holds a master’s in healthcare administration and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.