Cary F. West was named Acting Associate Director of Resources at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital on Nov. 16, 2026.

Prior to joining Hines, West served as Chief of Strategic Analytics and Performance Integration at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, where he led enterprise analytics, strategic planning, innovation and performance improvement initiatives across a multicampus healthcare system.

Throughout his VA career, West has held progressively responsible leadership positions, including Interim Associate Director, Acting Chief of Business Operations and Access Service, and Acting Assistant Director at the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System. In these roles, he provided executive oversight for a broad range of clinical and administrative operations, including engineering, supply chain management, prosthetics, emergency management, safety, community-based outpatient clinics and Veteran experience programs.

His accomplishments include leading successful accreditation and regulatory surveys, improving healthcare access and operational efficiency, supporting achievement of a four-star CMS overall rating, and serving as incident commander during Hurricane Helene. He also completed the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2025.

West earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, magna cum laude, from the Medical College of Georgia and a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Exercise and Sport Science from the University of Georgia.