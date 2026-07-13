Chris Cauley was appointed as the Acting Executive Director at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in July 2026.

Chris previously served as the Executive Director of the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and the John D. Dingle VA Medical Center in Detroit, MI. Prior to these appointments, he served as Executive Director of the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw, MI.

He has over 30 years of progressive leadership experience within the VA. He began his VA career as a Kinesiotherapist in Danville, IL and has also previously held positions as a Patient Education Coordinator, Chief of Prosthetics and Sensory Aids, Executive Assistant to the Associate Director, and Associate Director at the Ann Arbor, MI Healthcare System.

Chris is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board-certified in healthcare management.

Mr. Cauley earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana and a Master's Degree in Health Administration from Independence University.