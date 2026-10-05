Dr. Stone has served as Chief of Pharmacy since May 2021. She graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Pharmacy, then completed her Post Graduate Year 1 (PGY-1) residency at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center as well as her Post Graduate Year 2 (PGY-2) Health Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership (HSPAL) residency at Jesse Brown Medical Center.

Doctor Stone then worked as an inpatient pharmacist supervisor at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center prior to joining Hines VA in 2015, where she held positions as the hospital’s Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Acute Clinical Care and the Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Operations before assuming her Chief of Pharmacy role. She is also the residency program director (RPD) for Edward Hines Post Graduate Year 2 (PGY-2) Health Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership (HSPAL) residency. She is strongly committed to serving United States military Veterans and values servant leadership. Dr. Stone has served as the Acting Director of Operations at Hines VA twice, holding the position in 2023 and 2025.