Mr. Streater previously served as the Assistant Director and Administrator and Associate Administrator at the Charlotte Health Care Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence. Prior to that, he held the position of Health Systems Specialist/Administrative Officer (AO) for the Charlotte Health Care Center and Charlotte Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.



Mr. Streater began his VA career in 1999 at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the years, he has taken on numerous roles with increasing responsibility in both clinical and administrative areas, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic vision.



A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Mr. Streater earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina, and his Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is also a graduate of the 2006 Mid-Atlantic Advancement Program for Leadership and the 2011 Leadership Development Institute.