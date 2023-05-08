Stories
VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Hines VA Hospital
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough toured Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital on March 30, 2022.
Micro food pantries opening for Vets at Hines VA Hospital and outpatient clinics
Take what you need and leave what you can – That's the simple but powerful concept behind new micro food pantries springing up at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital's outpatient clinics and main hospital.
How to save COVID Vaccine data on a phone or safely in your wallet
Beginning January 3, 2022, Chicago and suburban Cook County will require proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to visit restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink.
“Get your masks!” Hines patient donates handmade masks for Nurses Day
“Happy Nurses Day! Come get your masks,” Tommy Howe says as he pushes a wheelchair loaded with 150 homemade face masks and carnations through Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital.
Welcome to Hines VA's New Website
Great news! Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital just launched a new website that gives patients better service and an easier online experience.
Let It Ring - Cancer Patient's Final Treatment Ends with a Victory Bell
For eight weeks, Anthony J. Thomas battled throat cancer at suburban Chicago’s Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, hoping to make it through a diagnosis that claims thousands of American lives each year.