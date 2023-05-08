Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Hines health care top stories.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Hines VA Hospital

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough toured Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital on March 30, 2022.

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough meets Newton Thomas, Army Veteran, during his tour of Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, March 30, 2022. Mr. Thomas recently became Hines VA's 50th kidney transplant recipient.

Micro food pantries opening for Vets at Hines VA Hospital and outpatient clinics

Take what you need and leave what you can – That's the simple but powerful concept behind new micro food pantries springing up at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital's outpatient clinics and main hospital.

Hines VA CBOC Micro Food Pantries

How to save COVID Vaccine data on a phone or safely in your wallet

Beginning January 3, 2022, Chicago and suburban Cook County will require proof of completed COVID-19 vaccination to visit restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues that serve food or drink.

CDC Blank Vaccination Card

“Get your masks!” Hines patient donates handmade masks for Nurses Day

“Happy Nurses Day! Come get your masks,” Tommy Howe says as he pushes a wheelchair loaded with 150 homemade face masks and carnations through Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital.

Air Force Veteran donates handmade masks

Welcome to Hines VA's New Website

Great news! Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital just launched a new website that gives patients better service and an easier online experience.

Hines VA New Website is Optimized for Mobile Users

Let It Ring - Cancer Patient's Final Treatment Ends with a Victory Bell

For eight weeks, Anthony J. Thomas battled throat cancer at suburban Chicago’s Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital, hoping to make it through a diagnosis that claims thousands of American lives each year.

Anthony J. Thomas rings the victory bell, signaling the end of his successful radiation treatment against throat cancer, June 14, 2021, at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
