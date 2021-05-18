Designated as a teaching hospital and affiliated with the Baylor College of Medicine, the hospital accepted 22 residents in its training and education programs in its first year. The father of modern cardiovascular surgery, Michael E. DeBakey, M.D., head of Baylor's department of surgery, a member of the Veteran Administration's Dean's Committee, and a driving force behind today's MEDVAMC's position in the medical community, said at the time, "The affiliation of the Veterans Administration Hospital and Baylor University College of Medicine has served a double purpose: To give Veterans the highest standard of medical care and to enable Baylor to give training in some departments available nowhere else in the South."

Dr. DeBakey helped to establish the system of treating military personnel returning from the war, a concept that evolved into the Veterans Health Administration system. As Colonel Michael DeBakey, he served on the Surgeon General's Staff during World War II, earned the U.S. Army Legion of Merit Award, and conducted studies that led to the development of mobile army surgical hospitals or MASH units.