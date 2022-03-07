 Skip to Content

National Nutrition Month lunch & learn: March 25

National Nutrition Month learn and learn banner

When
Friday, Mar 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost
Free

Nutrition and Food Service invites Veterans to Virtual Lunch & Learn sessions on Fridays at 11 a.m. during National Nutrition Month®! This year’s theme is “Celebrate a World of Flavors” which embraces global cultures, cuisines, and inclusivity. This month be encouraged to be curious, enjoy cultural differences, and expand your palettes.

March 11, 11:00 a.m.

  • Topic: Why Not Intermittent Fast?
  • Presented by: Shelley Eitel MS, RD, CDE, Primary Clinic Dietitian/Transplant Dietitian

March 18, 11:00 a.m.

  • Topic: Savor the World of Flavor with Mindful Eating
  • Presented by: Morgan White, MS, RD, RYT-200, MEDVAMC TeleMOVE! RD

March 25, 11:00 a.m.

  • Topic: Coming soon!
  • Presented by: Coming soon!

All Lunch and Learn Sessions will be held via ZoomGov:

