Hiring Event: Advanced Medical Support Assistants
- When
-
Saturday, May 14, 2022
9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Applicants can register for the Job Fair beginning Friday, May 6th at 8:30 am through, Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at 6:30 pm OR as soon as all 125 tickets have been reserved.
Applicants MUST register at the link to be eligible to attend the job fair.
For more information, call Demetrius Roberts 713-791-1414, ext. 23185
GS-6 Salary Range: $40,262 - $60,341 Annually
Immediate openings at Houston Medical Center Campus and outpatient clinics in Beaumont, Lufkin, Katy, Tomball, Richmond, Sugarland, Conroe, Lake Jackson and Texas City/ Galveston.