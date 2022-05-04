 Skip to Content

Hiring Event: Advanced Medical Support Assistants

When
Saturday, May 14, 2022
9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT
Where

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Cost
Free

Registration

Applicants can register for the Job Fair beginning Friday, May 6th  at 8:30 am through, Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at 6:30 pm  OR as soon as all 125 tickets have been reserved.

Applicants MUST register at the link to be eligible to attend the job fair. 

For more information, call Demetrius Roberts 713-791-1414, ext. 23185

GS-6 Salary Range:  $40,262 - $60,341 Annually

Immediate openings at Houston Medical Center Campus and outpatient clinics in Beaumont, Lufkin, Katy, Tomball, Richmond, Sugarland, Conroe, Lake Jackson and Texas City/ Galveston.

 

