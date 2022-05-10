Legal Assistance for Veterans and Dependents
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Room 6C-105
- Free
Lone Star Legal Aid's Military and Veterans Unit provides free civil legal services to low-income United States military veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses. Stop by to speak with one of our attorneys any Tuesday from 8 AM to 4 PM in Room 6C-105. We are here to help.
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Room 6C-105
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030
Contact Information
1-844-400-VETS
https://www.lonestarlegal.org
VetHelp@lonestarlegal.org