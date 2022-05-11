Minority Health Matters Lunch and Learn
- When
-
Friday, May 13, 2022
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT
- Cost
- Free
Veterans are invited to attend a Minority Health Matters Lunch and Learn on May 13 at 12:00 p.m. CT.
This collaborative effort will focus on the Minority Veterans Program with a special emphasis on the Whole Health Program. Our aim is to bring awareness of the challenges faced by minority Veterans, to eliminate barriers to access of care and to create opportunities for improved outcomes through Veteran education. Our event will display the value of both programs through the lens of the unique experiences of local Minority Veterans. All are welcome!
Meeting ID: 160 311 5975
Passcode: 828479
One tap mobile
+16692545252,,1603115975# US (San Jose)
+16468287666,,1603115975# US (New York)