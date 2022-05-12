National VA Research Week Events

Science in Service to Veterans is the theme for VA’s 2022 National VA Research Week – May 16-20. We honor our Research & Development team for dedicating their career to improving the health and well-being of Veterans through science and research underway at the Houston VA Medical Center.

Houston VA will hold several virtual events to highlight our exceptional researchers and the incredible work they do to improve the lives of Veterans.

View this flyer for zoom event details: https://www.va.gov/files/2022-05/2022%20Research%20Week.pdf

Monday, May 16: Plenary Session

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Wednesday, May 18: Veteran Engagement Panel

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Friday, May 20: VA Research Week Symposium

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.