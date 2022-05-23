VA Hiring Fair - Certified Nursing Assistants
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 108A
- Free
Registration
To register, please email vhahouNursingJobFair@va.gov.
Federal Benefits plus:
- $5,000 sign-on bonus to highly qualified candidates. Must remain in the position 2 years.
On the spot interviews & job offers!
CNA positions include:
- Community Living Center
- Med-Surg
- Spinal Cord Injury
Must bring:
- Completed application
- Resume
- Unofficial transcripts
- 3 references - 1 from current supervisor (phone number and email)
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- 2 forms of government-issued ID (names must match)