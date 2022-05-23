VA Hiring Fair - Advanced Medical Support Assistants
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 108A
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Registration not required.
Federal Benefits plus:
- $5,000 sign-on bonus to highly qualified candidates. Must remain in the position 2 years.
On the spot interviews & job offers!
Please bring:
- Resume
- Two forms of government issued ID.
- Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
- DD-214 (if applicable)
- Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
Advanced Medical Support Assistants provide exceptional customer service to include answering phone calls, scheduling patient appointments, and providing face-to-face customer service. They perform administrative support duties in clinic settings or Telephone Call Centers.