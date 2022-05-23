 Skip to Content

VA Hiring Fair - Advanced Medical Support Assistants

When
Saturday, Jun 4, 2022
8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CT
Where

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 108A

Cost
Free

Registration

Registration not required.

Federal Benefits plus:

  • $5,000 sign-on bonus to highly qualified candidates. Must remain in the position 2 years.

On the spot interviews & job offers!

 

Please bring:

  • Resume
  • Two forms of government issued ID.
  • Proof of COVID-19 vaccination
  • DD-214 (if applicable)
  • Schedule A Letter (if applicable)

Advanced Medical Support Assistants provide exceptional customer service to include answering phone calls, scheduling patient appointments, and providing face-to-face customer service. They perform administrative support duties in clinic settings or Telephone Call Centers.

 

