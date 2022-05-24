Houston National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

VA invites the public to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m.

This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at Houston National Cemetery since 2019. Keynote Speaker is Phillip Blackmon, radio host of the Phillip Blackmon Show.

The 419-acre cemetery, located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965 and is in the northern part of Houston. Since inception, the cemetery has conducted more than 111,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Parking: All guests are urged to arrive early due to limited onsite parking.

Seating is limited: We suggest you bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be provided. Guests visiting gravesites only and not attending the ceremony are encouraged to visit after 2 p.m. to avoid traffic and congestion due to the ceremony.

Gravesite Locations: There will be assistance in gravesite locations at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. Due to the large volume of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator located at the website prior to their visit: http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

Houston National Cemetery

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77038

Website

Phone: 281-447-8686