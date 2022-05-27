 Skip to Content

Free Legal Services for Veterans & their family members

When
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
Where

Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 108A near main entrance

Cost
Free

Services Offered:

  • Discharge Upgrades
  • VA Benefits
  • Family Law
  • Guardianships
  • Wills & Estates
  • Criminal Record Clearing
  • Landlord/Tenant Issues
  • Tax & Bankruptcy
  • Consumer Matters
  • Other Civil Legal Issues


Walk-ins Welcome 

Call 713-228-0735
www.legalhelphouston.org

Last updated: