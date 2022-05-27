Free Legal Services for Veterans & their family members
- When
-
Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CT
- Where
-
Michael E. DeBakey Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 108A near main entrance
- Cost
- Free
Services Offered:
- Discharge Upgrades
- VA Benefits
- Family Law
- Guardianships
- Wills & Estates
- Criminal Record Clearing
- Landlord/Tenant Issues
- Tax & Bankruptcy
- Consumer Matters
- Other Civil Legal Issues
Walk-ins Welcome
Call 713-228-0735
www.legalhelphouston.org