Introduction to Yoga Therapy (Virtual)

When:

Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This one-hour virtual seminar for both VA staff and Veterans will provide information on yoga therapy as a clinical treatment for health and well-being. The evidence for clinical applications for medical and mental health conditions will be reviewed. The seminar will also include a 20-minute live demonstration of yoga therapy in practice.

Schedule

  • 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - Overview of yoga therapy and clinical applications
  • 11:20 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.  - Experience yoga therapy in practice
  • 11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.  - Evidence for yoga therapy in healthcare

Seminar Meeting Link

 

