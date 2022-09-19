Introduction to Yoga Therapy (Virtual)
When:
Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
This one-hour virtual seminar for both VA staff and Veterans will provide information on yoga therapy as a clinical treatment for health and well-being. The evidence for clinical applications for medical and mental health conditions will be reviewed. The seminar will also include a 20-minute live demonstration of yoga therapy in practice.
Schedule
- 11:00 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. - Overview of yoga therapy and clinical applications
- 11:20 a.m. - 11:40 a.m. - Experience yoga therapy in practice
- 11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Evidence for yoga therapy in healthcare
See more events