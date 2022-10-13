U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes- Brass Ambassadors to perform at Houston VA

The U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes - Brass Ambassadors will perform at the Houston VA on Oct. 25!

Comprised of five brass instrumentals, the ‘Brass Ambassadors' ensemble was established in 1982 and has performed throughout the Midwestern United States for military functions, public concerts, recitals, and school clinics. Led by Musician Second Class Carrie Blosser, this ensemble performs various musical styles, including classical, jazz, contemporary standards, and military marches.

As the “Ambassadors to the Midwest,” Navy Band Great Lakes’ primary responsibility is supporting Navy Outreach in an eleven-state area, stretching from Michigan to Missouri, North Dakota to Kansas, and every Midwestern state in-between. The band’s primary performing units embark on concert tours each year throughout the Midwest, allowing the band to reach out to audiences that do not have opportunities to see Sailors regularly. Concerts are patriotic, family-friendly events designed to entertain young and old alike.

Tuesday, Oct. 25th

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Outside main entrance (under transparent roof)