Introduction to Whole Health

In this two-hour introductory orientation to Whole Health, Veterans explore their mission, aspiration, and purpose with the guidance of a Veteran Whole Health Coach or Partner. Veterans have the opportunity to learn about using a Whole Health approach in their own lives, and to begin making a plan to support their health and well-being based on what matters to them.

When: Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Join WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed! Request a calendar invitation through a Whole Health consult or click the link above to join the class directly.

View other times for this event