Introduction to Mindfulness Workshop

Introduction to Mindfulness Workshop: 60-minute workshop offering an overview of mindfulness and its benefits, opportunities to try out mindfulness exercises, and resources on ways to begin a mindfulness practice or to go deeper after the workshop. No appointment needed.

When: 1st Tuesday of every month, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Where: Join WebEx meeting

Meeting Number: 2762 450 9480

Passcode: umGjgeu@325

Dial in: Join by video system. Dial 27624509480@veteransaffairs.webex.com. You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter the meeting number.

Join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 (USA toll number)

Access code: 2762 450 9480

Sign up: No appointment needed! Follow the link above to join the class directly, or email Shannon.Sisco@va.gov for an iCalendar invitation. This workshop can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.

Questions? Contact Shannon Sisco at 832-438-0454

