Healthy teaching kitchen

When:

Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Making healthy food choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step toward getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) provides live, virtual cooking classes to learn more about nutrition, cooking skills, and to build your confidence in cooking healthy meals from minimally processed foods at home.

When: 3rd Thursday of every month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: VA Video Connect
Sign Up: Contact Michelle Ivy at 713-791-1414, ext. 24295.

Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. May 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

