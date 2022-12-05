Healthy teaching kitchen

Making healthy food choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step toward getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) provides live, virtual cooking classes to learn more about nutrition, cooking skills, and to build your confidence in cooking healthy meals from minimally processed foods at home.

When: 3rd Thursday of every month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: VA Video Connect

Sign Up: Contact Michelle Ivy at 713-791-1414, ext. 24295.

