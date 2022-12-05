Healthy teaching kitchen
When:
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Making healthy food choices is the number one thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step toward getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) provides live, virtual cooking classes to learn more about nutrition, cooking skills, and to build your confidence in cooking healthy meals from minimally processed foods at home.
When: 3rd Thursday of every month, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Where: VA Video Connect
Sign Up: Contact Michelle Ivy at 713-791-1414, ext. 24295.
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 18, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar