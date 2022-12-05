Tai Chi
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
Whole Health offers 60-minute virtual Tai Chi classes twice a week which are open to all Veterans. Classes are live and interactive through VA WebEx. They are led by Chase Fortuno, a partner with Synergy Federal Services.
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that today is practiced as a graceful form of mindful movement. It involves a series of movement performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Each posture flows into the next without pause, keeping your body in constant motion. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and the instructor is prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.
When: Thursdays, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Join Thursday 6:00 p.m. WebEx meeting
How to Join: No appointment needed!
Follow the links above to join the class directly, or email Shannon.Sisco@va.gov for an iCalendar invitation. These classes and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.
Questions? Contact Shannon Sisco at 832-438-0454 or Shannon.Sisco@va.gov.
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 22, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 29, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 12, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 4, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 18, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 25, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 23, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar