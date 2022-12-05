 Skip to Content
Tai Chi

When:

Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Free

Whole Health offers 60-minute virtual Tai Chi classes twice a week which are open to all Veterans. Classes are live and interactive through VA WebEx. They are led by Chase Fortuno, a partner with Synergy Federal Services.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that today is practiced as a graceful form of mindful movement. It involves a series of movement performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Each posture flows into the next without pause, keeping your body in constant motion. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and the instructor is prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.

When: Thursdays, 6:00 p.m.
Where:  Join Thursday 6:00 p.m. WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed!

Follow the links above to join the class directly, or email Shannon.Sisco@va.gov for an iCalendar invitation. These classes and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.

Questions? Contact Shannon Sisco at 832-438-0454 or Shannon.Sisco@va.gov.

