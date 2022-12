Taking charge of my life and health

Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a nine-week Whole Health facilitated course that helps you do exactly that: take charge of your health and well-being. This course takes Veterans on a journey into the Circle of Health (see below), exploring what matters to you, and discovering your personal mission, aspiration, and purpose in life. This course also allows for a “deeper dive” into the 8 areas of self-care. The facilitator will guide you in creating goals and action plans and will support you as you work toward those goals.

When: Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Where: Virtual via WebEx

How to Join: Request a Whole Health consult from your health care team to join the next available class.

View other times for this event