LGBTQ+ Pride and Courage

Pride and Courage: 75-minute group providing education and support to all Veterans identifying as LGBTQ+. The focus of this group is supporting all LGBTQ+ Veterans in living their fullest lives as their authentic selves.

When: Tuesdays, 3:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Where: Zoom platform, by referral

How to Join: Contact Hiram Rivera-Mercado, PsyD at 281-217-9028 or Hiram.Rivera-Mercado@va.gov

