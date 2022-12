LGBTQ+ Bravely Becoming Real

Bravely Becoming Real: 90-minute group providing education and supporting ongoing personal development for transgender and gender-diverse Veterans. This group incorporates elements of Whole Health to support Veterans in connecting with and caring for themselves, and in living their lives in alignment with what matters most to them.

When: Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Where: Zoom platform, by referral

How to Join: Contact Mallorie Carroll, PhD at 281-796-2849 or Mallorie.Carroll@va.gov

View other times for this event