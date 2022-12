Rays of Hope Spiritual Group

Rays of Hope Spiritual Group: This spiritual resilience program, led virtually by Maine VA's Chaplain Jacob, provides a sacred space to help Veterans develop their sense of meaning and purpose. Each session offers exploration into one of 12 spiritual themes. Sessions will include:

Active listening and generous sharing

Reassurance without over-emphasizing hope unrealistically

Accompaniment to derive perspectives

Click here to join the Rays of Hope Group directly on Wednesdays at 1 pm CT via WebEx

When: Wednesdays, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: Join WebEx meeting

Meeting ID: 161 356 5738

Passcode: 567159

Dial in: 14043971596 USA Toll Number

Sign up: No appointment needed! Open to all Veterans.

Questions? Contact Chaplain Jacob at Jacob.George@va.gov or 207-623-8411 ext. 5176.

