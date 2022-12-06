Tobacco Cessation

VA Houston’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention program offers 60-minute virtual or phone-based group support for quitting tobacco, led by a health behavior expert. Feel free to drop in any time, no referral required. There is no co-pay for attending.

When : Thursdays, 1:00 p.m.

: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m. Where : Join Webex meeting

: Join Webex meeting Phone: 404-397-1596

404-397-1596 Access code: 276 145 58532#

Need extra support during the week?

Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday to speak to a tobacco quit coach in English or Spanish. QuitVET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support.

Prefer to text or find support online?

Text VET (or VETesp for Spanish) to 47848 to receive texts with tips and tools to beat cravings.

Text URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, or DIPPED to 47848 for extra support.

Follow the SmokefreeVET Facebook page for tips and encouragement from other Veterans.

Download Stay Quit Coach, VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Available for IOS or Android in your app store.

Find more VA resources on how to quit.

For more information, please contact Dr. Zina Peters at 281-797-8662.

Learn more about Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at VA Houston

