Tobacco Cessation
When:
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
VA Houston’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention program offers 60-minute virtual or phone-based group support for quitting tobacco, led by a health behavior expert. Feel free to drop in any time, no referral required. There is no co-pay for attending.
- When: Thursdays, 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Join Webex meeting
- Phone: 404-397-1596
- Access code: 276 145 58532#
Need extra support during the week?
Call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838), 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Monday-Friday to speak to a tobacco quit coach in English or Spanish. QuitVET connects Veterans to a trained counselor who can help develop a quit plan and provide ongoing counseling and support.
Prefer to text or find support online?
- Text VET (or VETesp for Spanish) to 47848 to receive texts with tips and tools to beat cravings.
- Text URGE, STRESS, SMOKED, or DIPPED to 47848 for extra support.
- Follow the SmokefreeVET Facebook page for tips and encouragement from other Veterans.
- Download Stay Quit Coach, VA’s interactive quit tobacco app. Available for IOS or Android in your app store.
- Find more VA resources on how to quit.
For more information, please contact Dr. Zina Peters at 281-797-8662.
Learn more about Health Promotion and Disease Prevention at VA Houston
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 22, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 29, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 11, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 18, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 25, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 16, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 23, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 30, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 7, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar