Yoga for Wellness

Whole Health offers 60-minute virtual yoga for wellness classes 5 times a week, which are open to all Veterans. Classes are live and interactive through VA WebEx. They are led by Kelly Sauls and Traci Hoffman, partners with Synergy Federal Services.

While there are several kinds of yoga, these classes emphasize relaxation and are less physically rigorous than yoga for fitness. These classes are accessible to Veterans with physical limitations who are medically stable, and the instructors are prepared to offer modifications for a wide range of mobility levels.

When: Thursdays, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Join Thursday 1:30 pm WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed!

Follow the links above to join the class directly, or email Shannon.Sisco@va.gov for an iCalendar invitation. These classes and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.



Questions? Contact Shannon Sisco at 832-438-0454 or Shannon.Sisco@va.gov.

