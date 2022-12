Yoga Therapy for Trauma

Yoga Therapy for Trauma is virtual class designed for mind-body healing after trauma. It is open to all Veterans who are recovering from trauma.

When: Fridays at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Join Friday 12:00 p.m. WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed! Follow the links above to join the class directly, or email Shannon.Sisco@va.gov for an iCalendar invitation. These classes and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.

