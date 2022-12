Yoga Nidra or iRest

Yoga Nidra or iRest is a group yoga therapy class sponsored by the Integrative Headache Clinic and is ideally suited as a complementary offering for Veterans with chronic headaches, PTSD, trauma, pain or stress. It is open to any interested Veteran. It is a meditative class with no movement or stretching. No special tools or materials are required. Participants can be in a comfortable seated position or laying down during the class.

When: Fridays at 1:00 p.m.

Where: Join WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed!

iRest was developed by Dr. Richard Miller in 2003 as part of a request by Walter Reed Army Medical Center to study the effects of the ancient yoga practice of Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) in facilitating healing for military personnel and veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) in modern usage is a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping, typically induced by a guided meditation.

According to the iRest Institute, "Yoga Nidra is a process of meditative self-inquiry derived from the teachings of yoga. Yoga comprises a vast array of techniques designed to bring about first-hand knowing of who and what you actually are when you are free of psychological, cultural, and philosophical conditioning." iRest is "designed to bring the healing benefits of yogic and meditative practices to a wide variety of people", and "based on current studies in the military the Defense Centers of Excellence has approved iRest as a Complementary and Alternative medicine warranting continuing research for its use in the treatment of PTSD. In addition, the U.S. Army Surgeon General has listed Yoga Nidra (based on research with iRest) as a Tier 1 approach for addressing Pain Management in Military Care.”

