Strengthening Relationships Couple’s Workshop

Strengthening Relationships Couple’s Workshop: A one-day workshop designed for Veterans and their partners. This workshop was developed in response to feedback from Veterans who asked for the opportunity to invite their spouses or partners to workshops that would help them learn new skills, techniques, and information that would enhance and build a stronger relationship. The workshop will include 3-5 other veterans with their partners.

For more information about either of these workshops, contact Ken Woods at 713-440-4612.