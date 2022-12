Yoga-Chi

This class is a gentle mix of Yoga, Tai Chi, and Qi Gong. It is designed to increase flexibility and energy, improve balance, help our mental focus and clarity, equalize our emotions, create deeper body awareness and promote relaxation. The standing movements are simple and doable for most abilities. The class ends with a guided relaxation that can be done seated or laying on the floor. Meet yourself where you are with compassion.

When: Wednesdays, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Join Wednesday 6:00 pm WebEx meeting

How to Join: No appointment needed! Follow the link above to join the class directly or call 713-770-1458 for an iCalendar invitation. This class and others can also be accessed by requesting a Whole Health consult.

